Amazon’s New World posts big May alpha update, plans July 6 alpha end

Amazon’s New World is heading into a transition period this summer as the company shifts from alpha to closed beta and then to launch. Game Director Scot Lane explains in a new dev blog today that following the May alpha update, the alpha will run until July 6th as the developers are “focused on bugs, polish, performance, and diving deep into balance.” The closed beta, of course, is slated for July 20th.

So what’s in the May alpha update? Two more expeditions – Shattered Obelisk and the Depths – a title system, fast travel points, fort capture tweaks, settlement housing tiers, a gold rebalance, gear score caps, and yet another pass for the leveling curve, this one “to speed up leveling for casual players and to introduce new ways of gaining XP.” The patch notes are lengthy, so alpha testers will definitely want to read through.

Yesterday, we posted our hands-on impressions of the game’s first PvE dungeon, Amrine Excavation, finding it to be a stunning MMO map offset by messy combat.