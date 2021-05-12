Elder Scrolls Online offers Blackwood backstory in a dramatic new lore trailer

Blizzard might be trying to horn in on its launch window, but Elder Scrolls Online is marching onward anyway with hype for the Blackwood chapter. Today, ZeniMax Online Studios has dropped yet another trailer, this one beginning with a dramatic and painterly peek into the second era lore that explains the foul daedric pact that forged the Ambitions weaponry that players will trying to stop the bad guys from finding all year. You must succeed.

If that’s not enough lore for your Wednesday, the studio has also posted a missive straight from the loremaster’s archive that answers some player questions about the lore in this time period. In-character, of course.

Blackwood launches on PC June 1st. The video itself is down below.

Source: Press release