Legion: The Eternal War promises a medieval-style sandbox MMORPG, offers a demo to backers

Care for another medieval-themed fantasy sandbox MMORPG that’s in development? Well you’re getting one in the form of Legion: The Eternal War, a new game being put together by Canada-based Nexus Division Entertainment, which we first highlighted back in 2018. Things have updated a bit since then, though the game promises features we’ve all heard before, with a medieval style open-world that appears to be focused on PvP to the point that even “PvE areas are protected by the PvP players.” PvE activities are mostly focused on gathering, crafting, trade, and questing, while PvP gameplay will feature sieges, faction vs. faction, and guild vs. guild elements.

Legion is being funded independently, selling founder’s packages, mounts, pets, and skins directly instead of opting for Kickstarter or Steam early access “because of their high-rate fees” according to the presser we received. That same presser also pointed out the devs had two successful pre-crowdfunding drives and an investment of $80,000 CAD (just over $66K USD) to start the development process in late 2017. Additional funding raised will go towards several funding goals while the full game is expected to release sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. Incidentally, all founder’s packs will have access to a demo version, and work on a “vertical slice version” of the game is already in progress.



More details can be found on the game’s official site (though the links to the news articles are broken at the time of this writing), and there are a couple of videos showcasing gameplay and talking about development below.





