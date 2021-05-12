Lord of the Rings Online ends Windows XP support

If for whatever reason you’re playing Lord of the Rings Online and still running Windows XP, you may want to consider the following news strong incentive to upgrade. Standing Stone Games announced this week that it’s just about ready to end its support of the ancient operating system in the MMO.

“The Lord of the Rings Online will be deprecating support for Windows XP and earlier operating systems as of June 8th, 2021,” the studio posted . “All of your characters and progress will remain, and you can continue to play the game by running LOTRO on a Windows 7 or newer operating system. Players who need to can contact Account Support at help.standingstonegames.com. Thank you!”

Let’s give SSG this, at least: It supported Windows XP far longer than Microsoft did. The popular operating system came out in 2001 and saw Microsoft drop support for it in 2014.