Lord of the Rings Online ends Windows XP support

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
8

If for whatever reason you’re playing Lord of the Rings Online and still running Windows XP, you may want to consider the following news strong incentive to upgrade. Standing Stone Games announced this week that it’s just about ready to end its support of the ancient operating system in the MMO.

The Lord of the Rings Online will be deprecating support for Windows XP and earlier operating systems as of June 8th, 2021,” the studio posted. “All of your characters and progress will remain, and you can continue to play the game by running LOTRO on a Windows 7 or newer operating system. Players who need to can contact Account Support at help.standingstonegames.com. Thank you!”

Let’s give SSG this, at least: It supported Windows XP far longer than Microsoft did. The popular operating system came out in 2001 and saw Microsoft drop support for it in 2014.

Source: Lord of the Rings Online
Armsman

Wow… I didn’t think there was any modern MMO in existence that was still supporting Windows XP users (or that anyone who plays an MMO in any way on PC is still using Windows XP.)

Microsoft itself ended any further support for Windows XP absolutely and completely 7 years ago.

31 minutes ago
Reader
SmiteDoctor

No one I know is still using XP except cheap ass businesses that haven’t coughed up the money to upgrade, like my hospital for example.

49 minutes ago
Reader
Ardra Diva

i feel a certain amount of pity for those still on XP. Windows 10 is great, no reason to not use it at this point.

52 minutes ago
Reader
Jim Bergevin Jr

Damn, first Guild Wars, and now LotRO. I guess I’m finally going to be forced to upgrade to Vista now.

58 minutes ago
Harry Koala
Reader
Harry Koala

Vista was awful, and rather lacking in driver support, so a fair numberof external devices had issues.

7 is much better

48 minutes ago
Reader
Loyal Patron
George Wilson III

Not sure how many people still use XP but this is huge for the devs. Supporting really old OSes add a lot more work and testing.

59 minutes ago
Reader
ashiru_1978

I somehow hope this also marks the start of improvements to the client, namely 64-bit, less stuttering, more visual improvements…

1 hour ago
Reader
Ardra Diva

there has been a 64-bit client for a long time now. select it from the startup panel. Not sure why it still says beta :)

Capture.JPG
50 minutes ago