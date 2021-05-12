Overwatch 2 plans to discuss PvP gameplay in a livestream on May 20 and host an AMA on May 24

If you’ve been worried by the abject silence coming out of Overwatch 2, then your worries may be eased starting later next week. The shooter’s new game director Aaron Keller has hosted a brief development update video announcing a PvP-focused livestream on Thursday, May 20th, and an AMA shortly after on Monday, May 24th.
During the livestream, Keller will be joined by members of the Overwatch League and several developers to discuss the philosophy of PvP changes coming in Overwatch 2 as well as play some of the new maps that will be on offer. Naturally, the maps in question will still be in-development and subject to change, but this will be one of the meatier previews fans will have gotten since this past February’s BlizzConline event.
Meanwhile, the AMA on the game’s subreddit will discuss the past five years of the game’s development as well as any other questions players may have; details about that event are due to arrive as we get closer to the appointed date.
Unless they will be discussing anything like adding custom player-hosted servers or extra game mode where player limit can be raised to 32 – I am not interested. I used to play TF2 for many years since it was released and I still prefer to play it over OW simply because it allows large amount of players on server, which creates the most relaxing PvP I’ve ever played in any game. There is no one telling you “you must switch to class X”, no one is calling you any names just because you are, for example, chilling with some other player in your base on 2fort map and emoting each other instead of trying to capture objective and your teammates can do all the capturing without you because there is less impact of individual player on a game with that many players. That is a perfect mode for casual players or people who are tired or not feeling well but still want to relax playing few rounds in their favorite FPS PvP game, especially on custom servers where the single game round can last for hours if no one is actually bothering capturing the objective or escorting the payload.
And yes, it is perfectly fine if someone else is still enjoying the small team competitive nature of Overwatch, I am just expressing my own opinion and I know I am not the only one after I have seen many similar requests from other people.
Man, outside of OWL (is that even still going on? Or is that just a source of drama) it really feels like OW has grinded to a total halt for the past year+ or something.
Good luck to Keller, he definitely seemed a bit awkward in the video and I imagine he’s under an enormous amount of stress internally/externally/personally to “fill” Kaplan’s shoes. I feel bad for devs put in this position that don’t want to be the public face of a game, some people are naturals at this and others don’t want the spotlight but will have passionate discussions on the forums or in smaller group settings.
All that said, I couldn’t care less about the PvP stuff coming. I’m not into PvP much anymore, especially in character-based games like this (I like my competitive FPS very vanilla). I just wanna know more about the PvE additions, that’s all I’m interested in. I’m hoping it’s a massive quality improvement over the current three PvE mission thingies, replayed them when they brought them back last month and remembered how boring I find them. At least outside of the halloween one, that one at least feels pretty fun, IMO.