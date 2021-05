Blade & Soul’s Winds of Rage is live with new heroic dungeon and events

“The Winds of Rage update arrives but at a high cost. The memory of Madun reemerges as Chundoon seeks help to bring closure to the Thorntail Guardian, Uzume, who is currently inconsolable in Thornwind Cavern after Madun’s sacrifice. […] Log in now to enter Thornwind Cavern and put an end to Uzume’s destructive grief, upgrade your Overture Talisman to a new tier—Skywatch, and get a bird’s-eye view of upcoming daily rewards with the new Daily Perks calendar, and more!”

As promised, Blade & Soul’s Winds of Rage update is live this week. The 12.1 patch includes the titular 6-perspon heroic dungeon Thornwind Cavern in both easy and hard modes, as well as a quartet of new events, the new daily perks login calendar system, updated dailies and weeklies, and new accessories from the Dragon Express merchants.

The core events – Wings of Fortune, Hongmoon Boot Camp, Martial Surge – are running right now through June 16th, while Hongmoon Challenge is set to run in the beginning of June.