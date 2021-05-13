Destiny 2 brings the Season of the Splicer online with unintentional cross-play functionality

A funny thing happened on the way to an update in Destiny 2. As the game’s Season of the Splicer went live this past Tuesday, it arrived with some server-based bumpiness, an error that prevented players from accessing the new content, and oh yeah, the addition of cross-play features.

Several players reported the ability to play the game with others on different platforms, and at the time of this writing, that still appears to be the case. That all said, none of this is intentional and the game’s community manager has gone on record to admit that the addition of cross-play is an accident and will be removed this week; cross-play features are coming to the shooter, but aren’t meant to go live until Season 15. In the meantime, he invites fans to partake.

We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Crossplay. This isn't meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake. https://t.co/CKOfg1Fpq6 — Cozmo (@Cozmo23) May 12, 2021