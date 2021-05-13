Grab a stack of currency and premium account time for Gaijin’s WW2 shooter Enlisted

Darkflow Software’s multiplayer shooter Enlisted burst onto the scene this past spring as one of Gaijin’s inCubator games, built on Gaijin’s own engine and largely funded by players themselves. The game hit open beta on PC and all the consoles back in April, and this week it’s rolled out a patch, adding more content in its Battle of Moscow and Invasion of Normandy campaigns, tweaking soldier AI, and fixing piles of bugs.

And now it’s searching for new recruits: you. The game is in open beta and it’s free-to-play, so anyone can jump right in, and if you’re thinking about doing just that, you don’t want to go in empty handed. So Gaijin has granted us a stack of keys for a bundle of goodies for the game, including four Silver Orders for Weapons, two Silver Orders for Troops, and three days of premium account status. (Silver Orders are one of the currencies in the game that help players buy good gear!) Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









To redeem your code, you’ll need to register on the Enlisted website (you enlist for Enlisted! Ha-ha! … I’ll get my hat) and then submit your key on the redemption page. Please note that these keys will work only for fresh recruits, not existing players and accounts!

Good luck and have fun!