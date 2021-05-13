Gear and house deco await Oblivion portal plunderers in Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood

Elder Scrolls Online players might be buzzing about Blackwood’s companion system and the chance to drag an NPC all over Tamriel to keep them alive, but the chapter is a lot more than that. To wit: ZeniMax Online Studios has dropped another dev blog today, this one focused on the actual Oblivion portals that gave Elder Scrolls IV its name.
When players take their adventuring party into one of the gates, they’ll be randomly dropped into a different starting locations, then fight their way through the wing and on to the Duke of Storms. If they win, there’s a stack of loot in it for them, including armor, potions, antiquities leads, jewelry, and even a “series of Deadlands-themed furnishing patterns, including braziers, tables, a bookshelf, and more.” Although why you’d want to make your house look like an Oblivion portal, we have no idea.
Blackwood drops for PC on June 1st.
So will these portals end up as a waste of space like the event from Greymoor? I was late to that expansion by a couple of months and I’ve never seen a single one be completed.
I guess if they end up being a detractor from the game they’ll honor the legacy of TES4:Oblivion
In case you wish to advance your character before the chapter drops, there is a double XP event running from today until May, 20th.
