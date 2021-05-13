Neverwinter’s Sharandar module wraps up in June with The Odious Court

Just in case you haven’t been tracking it, Neverwinter has been rolling out its Sharandar module not as a all-in-one package but rather in multiple patches. With two such “episodes” under its belt, the D&D title is getting ready to unleash Episode 3 in “early June.”

The third episode, called The Odious Court, will take adventurers to the Dark Fey Mire where the titular court is at the center of mystery and conflict. Cryptic said that this will be the final episode, taking the conflict right to the hags’ doorstep.

“In addition to new story content, the last episode also brings exciting new features to Sharandar, including an epic battle against all three of the menacing hags, new bounties, new heroic encounters, new rewards and much more,” the studio said in a press release.

Meanwhile, console players are starting to catch up in the storyline, as Episode 2: The Soul Keeper just released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Source: Press release