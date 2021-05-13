Old School RuneScape announces A Kingdom Divided quest line for June

The kingdom of Great Kourend is on the brink of discord and possibly worse as implied by an announcement post for the new quest line A Kingdom Divided, which is coming to Old School RuneScape in June.

“Since the death of the last king, Great Kourend has been ruled by the Kourend Council. Under the watchful gaze of the Council, Kourend has enjoyed a golden age of progression. But not all of its citizens are happy, and, spurred by the recent arrest of Councillor Sophia Hughes, allegations of corruption are growing. However, the political games of the Council may be the least of Kourend’s concerns. A darker power is gathering in the Kingdom – one that could change the face of Gielinor forever…”

The announcement post further outlines prerequisites players need to clear before starting the quest (though there are apparently spoilers to be had there so click at your discretion), along with two competitions related to the new quest: a login screen design competition and a video challenge that asks players to outline the story leading up to current in-game events. There’s also a teaser trailer for the new quest that can be seen below.