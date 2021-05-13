Path of Exile promises more aggressive VRAM engine changes to make for a better game experience

Who wants to learn how VRAM works today? See, Path of Exile is making some changes to how it utilizes VRAM in terms of resource management, and it wants to make absolutely sure that everyone reading about the update understands precisely what that means. So there’s a whole lot of discussion about how VRAM works, how the different rendering APIs utilize it differently, and how the game has heretofore had a rather conservative setup that tries to minimize use of VRAM to ensure the best possible performance without slowdown or crashing.

