Survival shooter Generation Zero introduces base defense gameplay and new craftable items in the Resistance update

The co-op survival FPS Generation Zerio has introduced some potentially intriguing features to its gameplay loop, not the least of which is a shift from simple survival to resistance against the game’s robotic threat. That’s mostly what’s implied by the fact that this is called the Resistance update, anyway.

Of course it’s not just a resistance in title only, as the primary feature of this update adds a home base for players to defend against a horde of foes. Each successful base defense will yield new consumable items to craft including alternative health packs and new ammo types, along with new support structures to help defend the base. Naturally, each successive raid of a base will have new foes to face off against as well.



In addition to this new gameplay loop, the update has also made “extensive revamps” to the forest region with updated challenge trees and introduced a number of bug fixes. Finally, there’s a Soviet Weapons pack that players can purchase to get their hands on a new sniper rifle, assault rifle, and rocket launcher. This update is available for PC and PS4 players, with a launch on Xbox sometime later this month.

source: Steam , thanks to Kinya for the tip!