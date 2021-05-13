The Stream Team: The first rule of DDO’s underground fight club…

By
MJ Guthrie
-
    
0
Forget that! When Massively OP’s MJ learns about a secret underground fight club in DDO, she doesn’t care whether or not she can talk about it — she’s going to show it! She’ll be sharing the entire “Tharashk Arena” adventure. After that, she’ll move on to help a mage imprisoned in her own mind. Ever wanted to wander in a mage’s mind? Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. for just that opportunity. And for that other thing we can’t mention (but so did!).

What: Dungeons & Dragons Online
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 13th, 2021

Enjoy the show!



Having trouble with our live feed or chat? Visit the OPTV channel on Twitch in your browser or on your mobile device. Missed a part of the show? Don’t worry; we’ll post the complete stream here when it’s over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show!
May 14, 2021
3:00pm EDT: AdventureQuest 3D - MJ
4:30pm EDT: AQ3D - MJTV
8:00pm EDT: Warframe - MJ
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: