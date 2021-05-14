DC Universe Online is abuzz with a new seasonal event for spring

Spring has sprung into DC Universe Online, and it brings with it bees. Yes, the bees! It’s the Bee Game up in here as players take on a plot by Poison Ivy to to wreak havoc and ultimately collect some sweet, sweet honey. That is, the players will collect the honey because they’ll be dressed up as bees. And they can decorate their base like a bee. And it can be all bees, all the time!

Advertisement