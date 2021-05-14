DC Universe Online is abuzz with a new seasonal event for spring

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Bees, bees, they're everywhere.

Spring has sprung into DC Universe Online, and it brings with it bees. Yes, the bees! It’s the Bee Game up in here as players take on a plot by Poison Ivy to to wreak havoc and ultimately collect some sweet, sweet honey. That is, the players will collect the honey because they’ll be dressed up as bees. And they can decorate their base like a bee. And it can be all bees, all the time!

All right, technically, it’s not honey you’re collecting; it’s seed pods. But you really can get some lovely bee-related costume items, chromas, and base items to really get that apiary style rocking as part of the spring event. You’ll just want to get on this early, since you don’t want to bee the only one missing your honey-gathering outfit and the event is only running until May 26th. If you miss out on it, you’ll feel stung.

Source: Official Site
