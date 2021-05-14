Fallout 76 starts testing July content update, runs double SCORE event

Fallout 76’s test server is humming with activity and promise today, as the shard starts putting the July update through its paces. This content update is going to add the Steel Reign quest series, legendary crafting, legendary power armor, and updates to (you guessed it) legendary attributes.

However, Bethesda also has a smaller patch coming out at the end of May with some prep work for Steel Reign, new store items, and cash shop additions.

And if you need to catch up on this season’s reward track, you best log into this weekend’s double SCORE event, which will run through noon on Monday. “For the next few days, each of your daily challenges will offer twice the usual S.C.O.R.E., so that you can give your Scoreboard position a boost and claim rank-up rewards more quickly.”