Final Fantasy XIV’s digital fan festival kicks off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Eager for more information about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker? You’ll get some tonight as the game’s digital fan festival kicks off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EDT, with two days of livestreamed events free for everyone. Players can also acquire digital commemorative items if they feel like dropping a little cash on it, including the game’s first eight-person passenger mount, the Lunar Whale.
As expected, Mor Dhona is already awash in Lunar Whales flying around and taking up space. It was bound to happen.
Players who want to participate in the stream festivities can also check out the streaming hub for the festival, which includes a way to signal applause during appropriate moments. What awaits for the actual reveals? We don’t know just yet, although we spent a whole column speculating on just that. And if you’d like to join us directly for our liveblog when the festival’s keynote goes live at 9:00 p.m. EDT, please do!
I’m going to be really interested in what the dps job is. I don’t personally want it but i think the jecht lookalike beastmaster in bozja that fights with a sickle and buckler is the strongest hint outside of the zenos baiting. Which outside of personal wants would probably mean an overhaul of the pet system which would include egis and machinist summons and probably be the perfect time to give dragoon the summon in Dragonet pet they got in XI.
I understand the chuuni as fuck edgelord aesthetic has people wanting necromancer but considering in universe necromancy is seen the way sexual assault or pedophillia is seen by us in the real world i doubt thats the big last hurrah job you want while wrapping up the whole ‘chosen of hydaelyn’ storyline.
“I brought all my friends on this final adventure, even the dead ones!”
Yay! Let’s Gooooo!