Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen discusses Alpha One test features and overall alpha philosophy

As Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen nears closer to its still-undated Alpha One test, producer Ben Dean and creative director Chris Perkins decided to take a moment to discuss some of the previously announced features that will be in the test build and why they chose those features in a recent livestream.

A lot of the explanation featured talk that probably wouldn’t be considered insightful or surprising — certain classes need specific attention, networking needs to be tested, the game’s perception system has to be tested since it drives most questing and gathering gameplay — but Perkins also explained the overall philosophy of what the devs at Visionary Realms consider an alpha version.

“When we think about our alpha experience, even though we’ll have an NDA in place, impressions spread, impressions have their way of making the rounds. […] And so, with that in mind, no it’s not launch, we’re not looking to reach a level of perfection by any means, but we’re looking to make sure that the major pieces of the game, the major pieces of Pantheon, are in place.”

The devs otherwise talked about the disposition system, shared a few more character animations, and even showed off a map of the Kingsreach area in its entirety along with planned areas of expansion for the continent as updates to the live game move forward. You can check out the complete broadcast below.