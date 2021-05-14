Swords of Legends Online maps out its May and June western betas

Swords of Legends Online showed up in the West virtually out of nowhere this spring, the western version of Gu Jian Qi Tan Online being published here by Gameforge. The company has been pushing out trailers left and right to hype up the launch, a date for which we still don’t have, apart from a summer 2021 window.

What we do have is preorders and a full schedule for the beta, which could imply that the launch will be earlier in the summer rather than later.

“The wait is nearly over: we’re happy to inform you that the beta phase for Swords of Legends Online will be starting shortly – or more specifically two beta phases! We have two time periods planned for trying out this fantasy MMORPG: • Beta 1 runs from 21st May until 25th May

• Beta 2 runs from 1st June until 8th June”

Preorder players, of course, are already granted access to the beta, though everyone else will be angling for freebie keys. The company does note that there will be both NA and EU servers for the test.

Today we answer the age-old question "BETA WHEN!?" Our first beta period will last from: 21.05 – 25.05

