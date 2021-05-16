ZOS director says The Elder Scrolls Online will keep releasing content for as long as players stick around

“The community will tell us when the game is starting to be done and they have not at all yet. We’re still, in many ways, growing. ESO is a worldwide game. We have people from almost every country in the world logging in at some point. It’s huge and it’s very, very much played by a disparate group of people. It’s not just ‘hardcore MMO fans’… People are going to keep playing it and we’ll keep making content for them as long as they’re around.”

What’s the life expectancy of any MMORPG? Certainly there are games that have been around for decades, but those are edge cases at best. ZeniMax Online Studios director Matt Firor certainly seems surprised by The Elder Scrolls Online’s lifespan of seven years, and he doesn’t foresee the game ending its update cadence until players decide to leave

As for how player numbers look for the game, Firor doesn’t go into specifics but does mention that there’s a “healthy mix” of new players, regular players, players who come in to play certain pieces of content, and those who churn out but return years later, while noting that ESO has added “millions of players” every year since 2014.

The interview further talks about the swelling multiplayer and MMO genre, the upcoming Console Enhanced edition of the game, and the studio’s strategy with keeping players and releasing content expansions. It’s a brief but insightful interview that’s worth any fan’s time.