Dungeons and Dragons Online will also end support of Windows XP

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1
Owliest bears.

In news that will likely be not all that surprising considering Standing Stone Games already confirmed this move for LOTRO, the devs of Dungeons and Dragons Online have announced that support of the Windows XP operating system will also be ending, specifically on Wednesday, July 21st.

For those who are affected by this change and are otherwise worried about their characters, SSG once again assures players that characters and progress will remain and DDO can continue to be played on a PC that runs Windows 7 or newer. For any additional questions, players are being directed to contact SSG’s support team. For anyone still hanging on to the aged OS, it’s a bit of sad news, but there’s definitely still time to switch out.

source: official site via MMO Fallout
Advertisement

No posts to display

1
LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most liked
Subscribe to:
Reader
Does not check email

You should not be on the internet

You must be logged in to vote1You must be logged in to vote 
18 minutes ago