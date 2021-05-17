Exclusive: Swords of Legends Online previews its frenetic mass PvP in new video

The field for new launches, patches, and betas is mighty crowded this spring, and while Swords of Legends Online is one of the newer titles vying for the attention of MMORPG players, it’s fast become one of the more intriguing, owing largely to its fast-paced action combat. Gameforge and Wangyuan Shengtang are dropping a brief new trailer this morning to show off that very feature – in the form its frenzied PvP with a quick tease of both small and large group melee.

As we’ve previously noted, the first of two western betas for SOLO begins this coming weekend on May 14th; preorders are already live ahead of the launch later this summer. The exclusive new trailer is below.

Source: Press release