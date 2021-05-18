GTA Online and Red Dead Online unveil new content updates as GTA Online arrives to PS5 and Xbox X/S on November 11

Rockstar dropped a big ‘ol announcement from the top rope onto fans of both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online, unveiling some new content for each game’s multiplayer open worlds and confirming a launch on the current crop of consoles for GTA.

In GTA Online, players can look forward to eight new stunt races arriving on May 27th, new arenas for the Tron bike-styled Deadline mode shortly after, and some new Survival mode locations scattered throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. Then, later this summer, there will be a bunch of vehicle-minded content, including new vehicles on the hot list to steal, new race types to take on, and new multi-part robbery missions where a precisely modified getaway vehicle can mean the difference between escape and capture.



As for Yeehaw Skyrim, next week will add eight new races in both Standard and Open formats, along with Target and Open Target Races where the aim is to take out target checkpoints with with a bow and arrow while on horseback. Later this summer, the game will introduce new missions that promise to take players into the criminal underworld of Saint Denis as they help an NPC craft his own criminal network.

Finally, GTA Online and GTA V are arriving to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems as standalone games on Thursday, November 11th, complete with all of the bells and whistles like enhanced visuals, faster loading times, and other niceties. Incidentally, PlayStation owners are getting a whole bevy of exclusive goodies like the ability to claim the GTA Online standalone game for free on PS5 during the first three months after launch, while PlayStation Plus members on PS4 can claim 1,000,000 GTA dollars by visiting the PlayStation Store each month for every month until the PS5 launch; that promotion starts today.

source: press release