Massively OP Podcast Episode 322: New World, old problems

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s preview event and cash shop, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’s reveals, WoW Classic’s surprising cloning turnabout, City of Heroes news, voice mail about guild housing, and mail about MMO economies.
It's the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails!
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, SWG, New World impressions
- News: New World plans end of alpha, deals with cash shop furor
- News: Final Fantasy XIV reveals Endwalker’s release date and new class
- News: WoW Classic backs down on cloning prices
- News: We can stream City of Heroes Homecoming again!
- Voice mail: Guild housing
- Mailbag: Handling MMO economies
- Outro
- Podcast theme: “Loading Screen” from New World
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
