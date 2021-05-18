Path of Exile promises its graphical improvement patch is coming this week

There isn’t a way for Path of Exile to fix every graphical and display issue the game has with a single patch, but the team is certainly hoping to make some notable headway with the game’s next major patch that’s due out in the very near future. The officialy notes specify that the game will now use VRAM more effectively for loading and unloading textures, as outlined in an earlier post explaining how the game used VRAM and what was changing about the model.this patch will do a lot of the work.
Source: Official Site
Glad this is coming, I’m ready to close my eyes and mash that “update” button when it’s deployed. Now we’ll just see if RNG favors us and it’s a good patch, or if it ends up causing multiple days worth of new issues as seems depressingly common with GGG patches.
I still really want a league where they focus on performance and QoL. Was hoping it’d be this one (which did have some good improvements! since Ultimatum seems very similar to Ritual mechanically, but maybe next time around.