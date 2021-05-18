Path of Exile promises its graphical improvement patch is coming this week

There isn’t a way for Path of Exile to fix every graphical and display issue the game has with a single patch, but the team is certainly hoping to make some notable headway with the game’s next major patch that’s due out in the very near future. The officialy notes specify that the game will now use VRAM more effectively for loading and unloading textures, as outlined in an earlier post explaining how the game used VRAM and what was changing about the model.

