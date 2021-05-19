Lord of the Rings Online’s Fall of Khazad-dûm raid and update 30 class balancing are now in testing

“Welcome to the first look at a series of class balance adjustments we are working on for release in the coming months! This is an early look at class skill balance in particular that is targeted for release with Update 30: The Blood of Azog. With our emphasis on challenging end-game content, we’ve had to reconsider the balance of certain major group buffs and debuffs that were overpowered in the context of large fellowships. This has led to the reduction of several of these effects in order to hopefully allow for a wider breadth of class compositions in such content. We are balancing this work by not just focusing on nerfs, but DPS increases and other buffs as well. We realize that we are coming in strong with a handful of significant balance adjustments downward to skills and abilities you may be used to using, and we would appreciate you considering the entirety of these balance adjustments in addition to ‘just’ the key nerfs we are proposing. This list is also not intended to be a comprehensive look at class balance work that we will be doing both short and medium term.”