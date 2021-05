Lord of the Rings Online’s Fall of Khazad-dûm raid and update 30 class balancing are now in testing

“Welcome to the first look at a series of class balance adjustments we are working on for release in the coming months! This is an early look at class skill balance in particular that is targeted for release with Update 30: The Blood of Azog. With our emphasis on challenging end-game content, we’ve had to reconsider the balance of certain major group buffs and debuffs that were overpowered in the context of large fellowships. This has led to the reduction of several of these effects in order to hopefully allow for a wider breadth of class compositions in such content. We are balancing this work by not just focusing on nerfs, but DPS increases and other buffs as well. We realize that we are coming in strong with a handful of significant balance adjustments downward to skills and abilities you may be used to using, and we would appreciate you considering the entirety of these balance adjustments in addition to ‘just’ the key nerfs we are proposing. This list is also not intended to be a comprehensive look at class balance work that we will be doing both short and medium term.”

Delays are behind it now: Lord of the Rings Online has opened up its test server with update 30 in tow as promised, so you can copy over your toon and give it a whirl. The update includes the 12-man Fall of Khazad-dûm raid , a handful of housing and quest tweaks, and of course, class balancing.

Do note that if you’re planning to pop in to take a peek, you should do it sooner rather than later, as it’s closing back down on Friday night at 9 p.m. EDT, with specific phased raid windows opening and closing in between.

Bullroarer is now open with our first preview of Update 30: Blood of Azog, including the first preview of our next raid! Read more: https://t.co/6YmEZclVEk #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/u9OWjd5tvU — LOTRO (@lotro) May 19, 2021