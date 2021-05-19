Mike Morhaime’s new company teams up with other ex-Blizzard studios for mutual support

The story of Blizzard’s most notable leaders doesn’t end the moment they walk out of that studio’s doors forever. For example, former Blizz president Mike Morhaime is up to some pretty big stuff over at his new company, Dreamhaven — stuff that includes partnerships with other studios run by Blizzard’s former devs.

In a post on Dreamhaven, the company announced that in addition to building up its two internal studios (Moonshot and Secret Door), it’s teaming up with three other studios to offer mutual support, advice, and possible financial investments.

“We’ve been discussing how we can make a positive difference in the world and gaming industry, and one of the things that really interested us was helping other independent developers,” Dreamhaven wrote. “We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with Lightforge, One More Game, and Raid Base.”

Lightforge Games recently popped up in the news as it gained another ex-Blizzard staffer, World of Warcraft and Diablo Immortal artist Glenn Rane.