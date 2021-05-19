PlanetSide 2 celebrates 18 years on PC with double XP, a returning weapon, and store items on May 20

It’s time to mark another anniversary as PlanetSide 2 will celebrate 18 years of the original multiplayer shooter’s release with a new update that features some in-game goodies. Top of the list is a double XP event that will run between May 20th and May 23rd, while the original NS Scorpion rocket launcher will also make its return at a cost of 1,000 Certs or 799 Daybreak Cash (DBC).

Speaking of the cash shop, the Depot will also feature some goodies to mark the anniversary like a gold-trimmed NS-66 Punisher and Thumper, a bundle with some throwback Rexo armors, and a throwback version of the PS-1AV Suppressor. The update has also added a few miscellanous fixes that went live today, though the anniversary stuff will only be accessible on the 20th.