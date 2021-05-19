PlanetSide 2 celebrates 18 years on PC with double XP, a returning weapon, and store items on May 20

It’s time to mark another anniversary as PlanetSide 2 will celebrate 18 years of the original multiplayer shooter’s release with a new update that features some in-game goodies. Top of the list is a double XP event that will run between May 20th and May 23rd, while the original NS Scorpion rocket launcher will also make its return at a cost of 1,000 Certs or 799 Daybreak Cash (DBC).
Speaking of the cash shop, the Depot will also feature some goodies to mark the anniversary like a gold-trimmed NS-66 Punisher and Thumper, a bundle with some throwback Rexo armors, and a throwback version of the PS-1AV Suppressor. The update has also added a few miscellanous fixes that went live today, though the anniversary stuff will only be accessible on the 20th.
Are they counting every year twice or does it just feel that way?
I guess the original PlanetSide launched 18 years ago. We get the PS2 nine year anniv next month.
Franchise anniversary, which is a bit confusing but it’s a bigger and more exciting number.