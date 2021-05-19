Revelation Online is getting a new area, new dungeon, and more this summer in the Demonic War update

It’s not a candy war. It’s not a pillow war. It’s not a man o’ war. It’s a Demonic War, and it’s arriving to Revelation Online this coming summer, but first it’s getting a preview now. Yes, new content is coming to this MMO soon. Will wonders never cease.

What new content, you might ask? There’s a City of the Demon Gods location where 10 allies can band together to fight demonic generals; there’s an Elements of Life dungeon for solo or five-person groups who are level 69 (nice) and higher that promises several floors of elemental threats to tackle; there’s improvements and additional characteristics to the Soul Grid on the way; and there will be wardrobe functions and new cosmetic collections that include new apparel, accessories, mounts, and wings.

More details will be arriving in the coming weeks, but at least players of Revelation Online know that more stuff is coming.