Wouldn’t it be nice if your account identification in Wakfu weren’t tied to a unique name but instead to a specific ID number so you could change your nickname if you wanted to? Good news, then, because that’s exactly what’s happening starting on May 25th. Player ID numbers will be granted for all accounts on that date, while June 1st will see the account system updated to allow two different IDs to have the same nickname if desired.

The developers are also rolling out two-factor authentication with a special email code sent out to the email account on file, with new accounts already requiring the second login step as of May 18th and existing accounts having it turned on as of June 7th. So make sure your email account is up to date now and get ready for an account that’s slightly more secure and one that can have the same nickname as someone else. Everybody wins!