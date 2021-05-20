Final Fantasy XIV previews patch 5.55’s additions, players hold a vigil for Kentaro Miura

The upcoming patch 5.55 for Final Fantasy XIV is a smaller patch, but it does wrap up the main scenario quests ahead of Endwalker and gives players a new region to explore in the form of Zadnor. But there’s more even than that; players will also have new emotes and gear to unlock, the new Fender Stratocaster crossover instrument to access as a Perform tool, and access to the YoRHa series in New Game +. The official preview site contains hints about all of this ahead of the patch’s release next Tuesday, May 25th.A huge number of players on multiple servers formed a chain of Dark Knights (the job having been acknowledged to have been visually influenced by Berserk’s style) in a vigil for the man and to honor his work.
@MassivelyOP Another result of strong community bonds. https://t.co/ma4mCQYpS6
— Maulgrim (@MaulgrimPlays) May 20, 2021
Source: Official Site, Twitter; thanks to Maulgrim for the tip!
Its been very odd to see the people have no idea about Berserk. Like forget Star Wars berserk is probably the most influential thing in Dark Fantasy in our lifetime. Like off the top of my head without Berserk theres no:
-Dark Souls, you 100% would never have seen fromsoft make anything but echo night and armoured core without it
-Final Fantasy 7
-Attack on Titan
-Avengers Endgame, yes really
-Castlevania
-Monster Hunter
-Claymore
-Devil May Cry
-Bayonetta
-Bleach
-Drakengard
-Nier
-Ocarina of Time
-Naruto
-Some of the enemy designs Weta made for their Lord of the Rings movie trilogy
-More Anime than i can count
Along with being some of the best art you have ever seen in a manga the character development is excellent, especially in fantasy where characters are mostly set in stone for the duration if not on the heroes journey. The last chapter doesn’t resolve the big villain but its a hopeful end and even being the most bleak, grimdark fantasy of its type Berserk is ultimately a story about finding hope in the darkest of places. So considering the Dark Knight is based on Guts, in 14 even using his poses in the animations, i’ve got my character and campfire out there with the rest. 54 was too young to go and the industry of manga and comics has lost another Jack Kirby or Osamu Tezuka.
We wouldn’t have the majority of fantasy games we have today without him so at least his legacy is assured.