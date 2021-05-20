Magic Legends’ May patch is live with the Pyromancer, and you can get it for free

Following the reveal of the Pyromancer class yesterday, Magic Legends is popping off with its big May patch today – just as this post goes live, in fact, so if you’re reading this, you can already leap in. As we’ve previously noted, the update includes the new class, the new storyline bit, battlepass touch-ups, and multiple quality-of-life tweaks.

“A powerful new Planeswalker class has arrived in Magic: Legends! Today the free-to-play hack’n’cast online Action RPG based on Magic: The Gathering released a brand new update which introduces players to the fire-wielding Pyromancer for the very first time. From now through May 24 at 10am PT, players can claim this brand-new ranged caster class for FREE from the in-game store when they log into the game. The Pyromancer, its costume and extra spells have also been added to early levels in the free track of the current Battlepass – and will be available in every subsequent Battlepass. This will continue after the free claim period ends. Today’s update also introduces a brand-new story act that continues players’ journey through the Multiverse, performance upgrades and a host of quality-of-life updates to improve the overall gameplay experience.”

In conjunction with the launch, we’re giving away a couple of codes for Lurker Creature skins and 2x Enemy Drop Boosts in a fast-turnaround raffle! You can earn entries in the giveaway by completing different steps in Rafflecopter; the widget uses javascript, so you’ll need to enable it to see the entry widget below:

Three winners selected at random from the total of entries submitted to Rafflecopter will be contacted via email by MassivelyOP to receive one key. Entrants are subject to our official contest and giveaway rules; cheaters will be disqualified. Entries will be accepted until the giveaway’s end on Friday, May 21s, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. EDT (midnight tonight). We’ll draw and contact the winners by evening of May 21st (tomorrow), so make sure you’ve submitted a working email address in Rafflecopter. Good luck everyone!

🛠️ UPDATE NOTES 🛠️ Pyromancer class, Act IV story mission, Quickplay, performance improvements, Latent Shadows event, and much more! Read the full notes during scheduled maintenance. 📜 > https://t.co/J2diQ0Exx6 pic.twitter.com/NWrxDeEYoc — Magic: Legends (@BeAMagicLegend) May 20, 2021

Source: Press release