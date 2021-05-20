Magic Legends’ May patch is live with the Pyromancer, and you can get it for free

Following the reveal of the Pyromancer class yesterday, Magic Legends is popping off with its big May patch today – just as this post goes live, in fact, so if you’re reading this, you can already leap in. As we’ve previously noted, the update includes the new class, the new storyline bit, battlepass touch-ups, and multiple quality-of-life tweaks.
“A powerful new Planeswalker class has arrived in Magic: Legends! Today the free-to-play hack’n’cast online Action RPG based on Magic: The Gathering released a brand new update which introduces players to the fire-wielding Pyromancer for the very first time. From now through May 24 at 10am PT, players can claim this brand-new ranged caster class for FREE from the in-game store when they log into the game. The Pyromancer, its costume and extra spells have also been added to early levels in the free track of the current Battlepass – and will be available in every subsequent Battlepass. This will continue after the free claim period ends. Today’s update also introduces a brand-new story act that continues players’ journey through the Multiverse, performance upgrades and a host of quality-of-life updates to improve the overall gameplay experience.”
🛠️ UPDATE NOTES 🛠️
Pyromancer class, Act IV story mission, Quickplay, performance improvements, Latent Shadows event, and much more!
Read the full notes during scheduled maintenance. 📜 > https://t.co/J2diQ0Exx6 pic.twitter.com/NWrxDeEYoc
Couple things to note:
If you have already completed the Battlepass beyond where the Pyromancer unlocks, you’ll need to login, restart, and login again. They are working on a fix for this.
The Pyromancer pack is available for 4 days even without completing the battlepass, so jump in and grab it now.
The Pyromancer pack does not include additional costume slots or deck slots, so if you’re obsessive about having a deck/costume for each class like I am, expect to spend 500 zen for each of those things.
I think the Mind Mage class is the class, which needs the most love right now.
Red deck wins. I haven’t honestly played it (i was in a beta phase) but i might log in to grab a freebie, just in case…
That’s honestly how these games get ya, but… if it didn’t work, I wouldn’t be interested. I wasn’t very interested in the earth/melee-type planeswalker they had at the start and i’m kinda interested in something that seems more spell-focused than summoning-focused.
This looks much more spell/sorcery focused than the Geomancer or most of the starting classes for that matter as those largely rely on creature summons.
Should be fun to try out.
You should be able to unlock 1-2 additional classes through gameplay as well relatively easily. Unlocking the others requires a bit more grind (I honestly bought the last two :) but I love the game, so worth supporting for me)
I’ve heard that the monetization wasn’t that bad (other than the screwup at the start). Honestly it’s about time more than anything — i have so much on my plate and limited time, so most of my hemming and hawing about it is thinking if i’ll be able to dedicate a reasonable amount of time to playing.
Games like these tend to release content at such a pace that if you don’t dedicate yourself to it, you fall behind; it’s why i stopped playing Genshin Impact, despite enjoying the game overall.
But hey, i grew up on MTG so… nostalgia draw.