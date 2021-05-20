Virtual Reality MMO Zenith delays alpha 2 test again, now to July

Small teams with big ambitions are no strangers to encountering obstacles and hiccups along the say, and so it is with the indie team handling the virtual reality MMORPG Zenith.

Zenith’s seen numerous delays during its development and early testing phases so far. Following this month’s early bird alpha test, the team announced that it’s going to move the second alpha from June to July to allow “more time for improvements.”

Following the second alpha, beta testing is expected. Alpha One test priorities were mostly on game and server performance, with many features held back for future phases. The game’s still hoping to launch in 2021 on the Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR.

We changed the date for Alpha 2 to start on July 10th, so we have more time for improvements ✨Here’s the new timeline so you can plan ahead 🎯 pic.twitter.com/srP5YC3G5i — Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) May 19, 2021