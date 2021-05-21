Betawatch: Swords of Legend Online kicks off its western beta

As it was foretold with the pre-loading, so it has come to pass! Swords of Legend Online has opened up its beta testing, and that’s going to run until the 25th if you’d like to take part in this early test phase. The game is still planning on a launch at some point over the summer, so you can expect that most of the testing is more focused around the localization. Or the absolute madness of all the game’s PvP modes; one or the other.
Other beta news? Yeah, this month has plenty of it:
- Zenith has delayed its second alpha test yet again, this time to July, which is sort of the clarion call of small indie development these days.
- Book of Travels has also joined the Delay Club by postponing its early access launch again, so there’s all the delays you need to know about.
- Ashes of Creation has dropped enough of its NDA for players to start talking about the game, and they have indeed talked.
- Last but not least is DreamScapes Dimensions, an immensely ambitious project that’s being developed by one person. The reviews are not good, but you can’t fault it for lack of vision.
Thus covered,we retreat back into the warm embrace of our list of games in testing just below, knowing full well that it’s possible for a game or two to have slipped into a different test phase without us noticing or something similar. If that’s the case, we implore you to let us know down in the comments! For now… the list!
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Swords of Legends Online: Beta
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
