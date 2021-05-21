Diablo IV internal test build pops up on PlayStation store

After getting a few juicy reveals about Diablo IV from this past February’s BlizzConline, fans of the action RPG franchise have been champing at the bit to get their hands on this upcoming title. We’ve assumed that public testing (not to mention release) was a long way off — but perhaps it’s not as far away as once thought?

Wowhead is reporting that a test build for Diablo IV has appeared on the PlayStation store, but it’s not for the public (at least, not for now). The title was hidden behind the code-name Obleron, which indicates that this is currently an internal test build, possibly in preparation for future alpha testing.

Diablo IV is being developed for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, although this is the first indication that Blizzard is working on a version for the PlayStation 5. The studio previously announced that the title will offer crossplay between platforms if at all possible.