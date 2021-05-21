EVE Online has launched the EVE Academy to help new players find their footing

Entering the world of EVE Online for the first time can be daunting, to say the least. With a variety of systems, a myriad of career paths and gameplay styles, and a host of ship types to come to grips with, it’s easy to appreciate why new player retention for the spaceship sandbox can be challenging. That’s what the launch of EVE Academy hopes to address as CCP Games has introduced a new portal of learning for the fresh Capsuleer.

The EVE Academy promises “a tailored learning experience” designed to help new players determine what kind of pilot they want to be in New Eden. Academy classes are broken up into four primary playstyles — Explorer, Industrialist, Enforcer (PvE), and Soldier of Fortune (PvP) — with each path offering up skill plans, beginner ship fitting examples, and a variety of curated links to resources created by the EVE community.



The EVE Academy is currently in what is being referred to as a beta state, with plans for expansion over the coming months and continued content updates that are relevant to new players. For those who are curious about dipping their toes into New Eden’s pool, the Academy can be entered from this link, while feedback can be provided at this forum thread.