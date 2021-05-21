Hi-Rez just postponed SMITE’s esports broadcasts for the weekend – and nobody knows why

Well, somebody knows why, but nobody's talking

Well, this one’s weird and kinda ominous: Hi-Rez just just down all of its SMITE esports broadcasts planned for the entire weeekend, saying they’ve been “postponed.”

“We know this is disappointing to our players and fans, and we are deeply sorry,” the tweet from the official SMITE esports Twitter says. And no, there’s no explanation.

“We’re unable to provide any further information right now, but will share updates as soon as we can. […] We look forward to resuming games soon.”

Twitter and Reddit are aflame with speculation, naturally; the assumption is that it must be something very serious, since Hi-Rez would’ve spoken up about a borked patch or technical difficulties. In the meantime, there’s nothing to do but wait. Here’s hoping it turns out to be no big deal.

An update on all esports broadcasts for this weekend: pic.twitter.com/7uDzBHApme — SmitePro (@SmitePro) May 21, 2021