Torchlight III’s spring update drops next week with a new class that summons ghost pirates

“Anchored in a state between life and death, the Cursed Captain remains true to its adventurous spirit. As an experienced captain of the seas, this corporeal spectre can summon a ghostly crew of swashbucklers, and use the tools of the piracy trade to tackle combatants. The Cursed Captain utilizes their own unique resource, Doubloons, which are collected mid-combat from monsters and treasures. In addition to the Cursed Captain’s new class-specific weapon (the cannon), its attire also includes a new class-specific armor type – capes.”
The update is also expected to roll out a ton of new pets (more than 40), pet UI tweaks, quality-of-life touches, and instance resetting. There’s a new video down below.
⚓ Raise the anchor, load the cannons, and look towards the horizon.#Torchlight3's Spring Update launches next week! Featuring the new Cursed Captain class. pic.twitter.com/rF4i5Pkvfb
— Play Torchlight (@PlayTorchlight) May 20, 2021
LEAVE A COMMENT