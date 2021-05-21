Torchlight III’s spring update drops next week with a new class that summons ghost pirates

“Anchored in a state between life and death, the Cursed Captain remains true to its adventurous spirit. As an experienced captain of the seas, this corporeal spectre can summon a ghostly crew of swashbucklers, and use the tools of the piracy trade to tackle combatants. The Cursed Captain utilizes their own unique resource, Doubloons, which are collected mid-combat from monsters and treasures. In addition to the Cursed Captain’s new class-specific weapon (the cannon), its attire also includes a new class-specific armor type – capes.”

Magic Legends and Champions Online aren’t the only PWE titles getting love this month: Torchlight III is destined for its spring update next week too. The highlight of the update is, as Echtra previously teased, the Cursed Captain, which is essentially the game’s first full summoner class. Yes, you’re literally summoning ghostly crewmates.

The update is also expected to roll out a ton of new pets (more than 40), pet UI tweaks, quality-of-life touches, and instance resetting. There’s a new video down below.

⚓ Raise the anchor, load the cannons, and look towards the horizon.#Torchlight3's Spring Update launches next week! Featuring the new Cursed Captain class. pic.twitter.com/rF4i5Pkvfb — Play Torchlight (@PlayTorchlight) May 20, 2021