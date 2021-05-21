Torchlight III’s spring update drops next week with a new class that summons ghost pirates

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
Magic Legends and Champions Online aren’t the only PWE titles getting love this month: Torchlight III is destined for its spring update next week too. The highlight of the update is, as Echtra previously teased, the Cursed Captain, which is essentially the game’s first full summoner class. Yes, you’re literally summoning ghostly crewmates.

“Anchored in a state between life and death, the Cursed Captain remains true to its adventurous spirit. As an experienced captain of the seas, this corporeal spectre can summon a ghostly crew of swashbucklers, and use the tools of the piracy trade to tackle combatants. The Cursed Captain utilizes their own unique resource, Doubloons, which are collected mid-combat from monsters and treasures. In addition to the Cursed Captain’s new class-specific weapon (the cannon), its attire also includes a new class-specific armor type – capes.”

The update is also expected to roll out a ton of new pets (more than 40), pet UI tweaks, quality-of-life touches, and instance resetting. There’s a new video down below.

Source: Twitter
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: