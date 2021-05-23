Destiny 2 offers an explanation for seasonal challenge XP payouts

“We know XP in Destiny 2 can be confusing – sometimes to the point that we miss things ourselves,” admits Bungie in a recent dev blog, which offered some explanation about seasonal challenge XP rewards in order to clear the air and explain what some miscommunication on the devs’ part.

It all started with a bug where Season 12 XP bonuses mistakenly carried over into Season 13, which the devs elected to allow to continue instead of fix. The devs mistakenly did not acknowledge this bug during Season 13 and also missed it in the 3.2.0 patch notes for Season 14, instead noting the addition of a new XP payout size for seasonal challenges called “Extra Large XP.”

This resulted in additional naming convention changes that ended up confusing players, so the devs promise to change these XP name types for clarity. In the meantime, the post offers a chart of how seasonal challenge XP payouts work.

A team has completed their first clear of Vault of Glass and moved on to the Challenge mode and Tempo's Edge triumph. It's still anyone's race, good luck!@SaltagreppoD2 // https://t.co/S36mh9k0ia pic.twitter.com/a6qVi8Kwuh — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 22, 2021