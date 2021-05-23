The MOP Up: World of Warships opens a book of German mythology

Weird things are afoot in World of Warships, with a German mythological event, more German destroyers, and reworked commander skills hitting the game world!

“For the next four weeks, players can align themselves with one of four mythical beasts from German mythology, and complete personal missions to earn better rewards for their team,” Wargming explained. “Will it be Welthund, the monstrous black dog with its all seeing eye? Or will the flaming horseman Feuerputz ride to victory? Glühschwanz the draconic night ghost, and Lindwurm the half snake, half dragon are also vying for control of the waves; ultimately the players will decide who comes out on top. ”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Cozy up — and maybe bribe — the Imperial Council in this bit of Elder Scrolls Online lore drops.

Realm of the Mad God’s 1.6 update added yet more drop locations for the Nordic Knight and Cuboid Necromancer sets. Enjoy!

A Team Coin Event kicked off in Closers — make sure you get your dinosaur costume!

Things are heating up in Ultima Online: “We must call once again on your bravery and ask that you assist in defeating The Alchemist’s Abomination in a Champ Spawn that is sure to bring victory and defeat!”

Action shooter Rogue Company released Season Two with a new character (Mack), a new map (Breach), and the latest battle pass.

“Fractured Veil, the survival game set in a future Hawaii ravaged by time, technology, and mutants from Paddle Creek Games, embraces the apocalypse with an Aloha state of mind on PC via Steam Early Access in Q2 2022,” announced a press release.

The Cycle’s latest update addresses “weapon balancing, with particular care given to SMGs and the anticipated removal of In-Air Inaccuracy.”

Midwinter Entertainment explained in detail why it’s important for the studio to have freedom to create the upcoming multiplayer game Scavengers.

A small Neverwinter patch added new rewards for the upcoming Wonders of Gond event.

The latest grab bag for Dark Age of Camelot covered boons, character line-of-sight, and damage calculations.

Call of Duty: Warzone is on a banning streak, with a half-million accounts already kicked out for cheating.

“Warframe players are set to shatter enemy ranks on May 25 with the release of Gara Prime Access,” Digital Extremes announced. “The legend of the glass-armored warrior continues with her powered-up Prime variant premiering as the 32nd Prime Warframe release.”

Habbo’s costume contest racked up 900 entries — now may the voting begin!

“Remnant: From the Ashes can now also be purchased on the Microsoft Store App and the Xbox App for Windows 10, or accessed as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC program — each of which have cross-play support with Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players.”

Prosperous Universe added a couple of additional named locations to its galaxy.

A Monstercat seasonal pass and an Avatar favorite are part of SMITE’s recent patch:

MU Origin 2’s newest patch lets you change your class:

Warface’s swarm season is hitting consoles this month:

Survival game Rust launched its console edition on Xbox One and PlayStation 4:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line