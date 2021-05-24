Ashes of Creation’s Steven Sharif: “This industry needs people who take risks”

In a Reddit thread titled “I don’t get the hype for Ashes of Creation,” the project’s own lead came out to attempt to explain the buzz around this upcoming MMORPG. Steven Sharif said that Intrepid isn’t making a “World of Warcraft killer” or a game that’ll appeal to everyone.

Rather, Sharif pointed to several factors that are getting fans excited, including self-funding, “a world that develops around the player,” a lack of pay-to-win, and robust social systems. He also urged players not to pre-order if they weren’t fully on board with the game as it stands.

“We might not be your cup of tea,” Sharif wrote, “and that’s OK! But don’t sh*t on us…The genre needs people/companies who take risks. Who try to innovate. Who maybe respect the player again?”

Ashes of Creation recently dropped its verbal NDA, allowing testers to come out en masse to share opinions of the title’s current state of development. A big alpha test is expected later this summer.