Ashes of Creation’s Steven Sharif: “This industry needs people who take risks”

In a Reddit thread titled “I don’t get the hype for Ashes of Creation,” the project’s own lead came out to attempt to explain the buzz around this upcoming MMORPG. Steven Sharif said that Intrepid isn’t making a “World of Warcraft killer” or a game that’ll appeal to everyone.
Rather, Sharif pointed to several factors that are getting fans excited, including self-funding, “a world that develops around the player,” a lack of pay-to-win, and robust social systems. He also urged players not to pre-order if they weren’t fully on board with the game as it stands.
“We might not be your cup of tea,” Sharif wrote, “and that’s OK! But don’t sh*t on us…The genre needs people/companies who take risks. Who try to innovate. Who maybe respect the player again?”
Ashes of Creation recently dropped its verbal NDA, allowing testers to come out en masse to share opinions of the title’s current state of development. A big alpha test is expected later this summer.
I want the game to succeed, mostly because I think the node system is the one cool somewhat innovative idea the game has, but nothing about the game’s design as currently laid out is what I’d call respectful of the player.
Getting ganked will send you into xp debt that you must grind your way out of, during which time you can just get ganked again and be even further behind. Your housing can get destroyed or looted if the node you’re in loses a siege and you’re not online to defend it. They want it to take months for players to grind to max level, which means a huge power imbalance between no-lifers and average players. It’s setting itself up for a niche that’s a giant “Fuck you!” to anyone who can’t or won’t be the hardest of hardcore players.
In many ways it is rather the opposite of innovative, it’s going back to systems that were long ago phased out because of how few people actually enjoyed them. I do think there’s something in there that could be a great game, it just depends on refining the design.
He has a better chance of asking for world peace. The worst crime a game developer can do is not create a game that they (the players) want. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game other players want, it’s not a game they want and therefore it deserves to be shit on for the audacity. I don’t really understand that mentality personally but it’s been present in every game since WOW.
That said I’ve never seen anything innovative about AOC or risk taking. Instead it seemed more like they building a Frankenstein game where they take bits and pieces that other establish gamed have done and sewing it all together to create something “new” but all too familiar.
“Who maybe respect the player again”
There are games that respect the player, and Ashes of Creation selling $500 packages for the privilege of testing the alpha, timed cosmetic packs in an alpha, and a hastily cobbled together battle royale spinoff selling microtransactions is definitely not that game.