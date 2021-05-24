Hundreds of Return of Reckoning players hold an in-game memorial for a fallen community member

The playerbase of Warhammer Online’s rogue server Return of Reckoning lost one of its own recently. Akaathi, a member of Ere We Go and the NoBodies alliance, had passed away a couple of weeks ago after falling ill. Members of the alliance had decided to hold an in-game memorial this past Sunday at the Graveyard in Praag, which saw hundreds of people attend to pay their respects.

According to the Reckoning team, 826 players gathered for the memorial, with another 600 players watching across various livestreams on Twitch. The ceremony saw alliance members gather at the graveyard, move to Martyr’s Square to pick up other players, then move back to the graveyard for speeches. Akaathi’s husband further offered some words for attendees in-game, saying, “Thanks to all that came here to honor my wife. She loved you all. I am so grateful for you all to come and per her your respects, thank you all!”

We’ve embedded several screenshots taken of the memorial as well as the full broadcast below. We also wish to join the ROR community in offering our condolences to Akaathi’s family, friends, and alliance members.