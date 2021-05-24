Overwatch 2’s changing team makeup has pro tank players concerned about their esporting futures

With Overwatch 2 completely changing the PvP meta via smaller team sizes and one tank position per team, there are plenty of professional tank players who are now wondering if they’ll have a job when the game releases.

A nervous question issued into the Twitter ether by Philadelphia Fusion off-tank player Poko started a lot of the conversation when he asked, “Any fellow tank player scared for their job?” This prompted multiple other OWL players to raise their concerns, ranging from dismay at the announcement’s timing to full-on anger to some more measured dismay at the new team makeup. Another pro laid the blame on Blizzard’s presumed focus to design around platinum-tier players and not pros.

Overwatch 2 isn’t expected to arrive until sometime next year, so there’s certainly time for these players to know their place in their esporting world by then. Until then, however, there’s certainly cause for some concern.