Overwatch 2’s changing team makeup has pro tank players concerned about their esporting futures

With Overwatch 2 completely changing the PvP meta via smaller team sizes and one tank position per team, there are plenty of professional tank players who are now wondering if they’ll have a job when the game releases.
A nervous question issued into the Twitter ether by Philadelphia Fusion off-tank player Poko started a lot of the conversation when he asked, “Any fellow tank player scared for their job?” This prompted multiple other OWL players to raise their concerns, ranging from dismay at the announcement’s timing to full-on anger to some more measured dismay at the new team makeup. Another pro laid the blame on Blizzard’s presumed focus to design around platinum-tier players and not pros.
Overwatch 2 isn’t expected to arrive until sometime next year, so there’s certainly time for these players to know their place in their esporting world by then. Until then, however, there’s certainly cause for some concern.
Hmm, let me see, design around a large group of skilled players, or design around a tiny fraction of a percent who are just more visible?
Yep. I get why pros are a bit leery of the change from six player teams to five, but really ‘pros’ (or want-to-be pros) make up what 0.001% of the base?
I wasn’t sure what I thought about the single tank change, but really it could be a good thing long term. Still am in the wait and see camp, as the game has another year or two of baking before we see it, but right now I’m leaning towards it being a good change.
We’ll see I guess. It’s Blizzard so it could be changed next month.
Considering the game has a big focus on esports, and that’s who/what the game is mostly designed for, I think the pro players have a super valid voice here. This is essentially benching 1 tank on every team as a backup, and while the change makes sense if they want to speed up matches and kill the current meta it still has huge impacts on the pro teams Blizzard relies on for their esports marketing efforts.
Blizzard is walking a tightrope with this, but it’s a tightrope they themselves set up and wanted. I don’t envy them, but I don’t pity them either. I do feel bad for the tank players on teams that are going to be worried about losing jobs that they may have spent years training for/doing as a result.
More concerned about the layoffs that seem to be hitting Blizzard every few months. E-Sports players are essentially an extension of the marketing department, so a handful of those being out of a job or being forced into a different game isn’t as bad as if Blizzard fails to maintain the overall Overwatch population and suffers another significant round of layoffs.