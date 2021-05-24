Vendetta Online previews brand-new user interface and upcoming localization expansion

Vendetta Online is still chugging along since its free-to-play conversion last summer, we’re happy to report, and Guild Software has dropped a fresh newsletter packed with previews of what’s coming to the game – including a new UI.

“A new interface is being constructed for all platforms of the game, currently in testing solely on Windows Desktop,” the studio says. “The prototype will be in development for some time, with new menus rolled out onto Windows as they become available. In the meantime, there will be a mixture of ‘old’ and ‘new’ interfaces in the Windows version, which may be disabled (reverted to the old interface only), via Options, Interface, UI Skin, Platinum. This development is only one part of a series of major updates impacting the usability, new user experience, missions and accessibility of the game.”

Indeed, the team has also been working on localization for languages other than English, NPC and AI updates, the player reputation system, and “enduring” items with a permanent place in the game.

