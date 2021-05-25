Fallout 76 patches in fixes for more Locked & Loaded bugs, including multiple exploits

Bugs in Fallout 76: Don’t you hate them? No, we’re not talking about the kind that you deal with by pumping rounds of ammunition into, although odds are good you’re not terribly fond of those either. We’re talking about issues like item duplication exploits and uncomfortable apparel issues with animation and clipping. The good news is that the most recent patch for the game is devoted to killing those bugs, pumping (metaphorical) ammo into fixing these issues based on community feedback.

This ultimately means that, for example, there’s no longer an item duplication exploit possible via the C.A.M.P. system, paints can now correctly be applied to pieces of Scout armor, and the friend list will no longer have an issue where sometimes it’s impossible to scroll properly. Game-changing? Probably not. Welcome improvements to the game that result in a less buggy and more polished experience all around? Probably. The focus on increased community feedback is also relevant with the game’s test server for the upcoming Steel Reign update, which is even offering pennants for people who test and give feedback. If you hate those bugs, letting the developers know about them is the best way to slay them.

And it won’t even require any ammunityion.