Final Fantasy XIV introduces the new Zadnor battlefield with patch 5.55

It’s time to push your Resistance weaponry in Final Fantasy XIV to the apex of power with the arrival of the newest patch, 5.55, offering players a new battlefield in Zadnor and a variety of new quests to continue upgrading the game’s relic weaponry. Not that this is the only new set of quests added with this particular patch; players can also explore the story that goes along with Zadnor as well as the continuation of the main scenario leading directly into the next expansion, Endwalker.

