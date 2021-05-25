Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida talks about future destinations, Endwalker job design, and character dating

It was the first new job revealed for Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming expansion Endwalker, but it turns out that Sage was actually the second job designed for the expansion and took longer to be formulated. A recent interview with producer and director Naoki Yoshida from IGN reveals that the job design usually starts from the weapon being used and goes forward from there. The scythe of Reaper had long been requested and thus took only about three months from initial proposals to a fleshed-out design, but Sage went through several iterations and took around half a year, with Alchemist (wielding a medical bag) being an early concept for the new healer.

We were really having to rack our brains on the Sage idea. Of course there were ideas about, like, ‘Oh, bring over Alchemist,’ and things like that and when we thought about, ‘Okay, so what if we used Alchemist? What kind of weapon would they wield?’

