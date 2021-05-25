Shroud of the Avatar adds young fish, expands The Rise, and opens the Obsidian Panopticon

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It’s been a little while since we had a peek on what’s happening to Shroud of the Avatar, so allow us a moment to take a quick look at the most recent updates to the game. We’ll begin with Release 88 updates in March, which introduced some new fish to pull out of the water including several young varieties; added new food recipes as well as recipe adjustments; and made a variety of combat balance changes and quest changes as is often the case for these updates.

More recently, Release 89 updates include the addition of the Obsidian Panopticon adventure scene that lets Episode 2 Access holders delve a dangerous prison; introduced “a new mysterious addition to The Rise” in the form of a new area to explore; applied some new durability standards for all crafted gear; made a variety of adjustments to item salvage; and introduced some UI changes related to player towns and housing among other things.

source: official site (1, 2)
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were seemingly abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
