Star Trek Online concludes its year-long Klingon arc with today’s House United launch on PC

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
It’s launch day over in Star Trek Online, at least if you’re happily ensconced on the PC side of the Trek universe, as PWE and Cryptic have launched the House United season. It’s the fourth chunk of the Year of Klingon that kicked off last June with House Divided and pushed onward through House Shattered and House Reborn. House United is the big finale to the Klingon civil war arc.

“Star Trek Online’s newest season, House United, is now available on PC and will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 3. The free-to-play MMORPG based on the Star Trek Universe invites Captains from around the world to experience the highly anticipated finale to the Klingon Civil War, a longstanding conflict which has torn the Klingon Empire apart. The new season introduces two exciting featured episodes centered around Star Trek: Discovery’s L’Rell (voiced by Mary Chieffo), as well as Aakar (Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), General Martok (J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Adet’Pa (Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery). House United gives Captains the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards by completing tasks in a Special Event and participating in a brand-new Task Force Operation. Plus, anyone who logs into the game on PC today (May 25) will unlock a free Experimental Ship Upgrade.”

This particular update includes two two episodes (Warriors of the Empire and A Day Long Remembered), the Only Qo’noS Endures event, a new five-player task force op called Remain Klingon, and three patrols to boot.

Source: Press release
