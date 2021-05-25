Wolcen adds new areas and monsters, loot filter improvements, and quality-of-life changes in latest update

Our Not So Massively columnist found the latest additions to Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem to be absolutely worth coming back to the game for, and developer Wolcen Studio is likely hoping to keep its foot on that gas pedal with the second part of the Bloodtrail update.

This new patch introduces some new environments and new monsters to wade through, applies a variety of bug fixes, and makes improvements to animations, quality-of-life, and the loot filter. On those subjects, the loot filter now has a new UI to be more user-friendly; items with Sarisel Affixes or Tributary Affixes will now each have specific markers, both on the ground and in player inventories; legendary and unique items are now marked on the minimap; and making the latest difficulty level chosen in the Expeditions window the default option. The patch notes offer all of the specifics.

source: Steam , thanks to Smitedoctor for the tip!